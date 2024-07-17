Anant-Radhika Wedding: DYK 10-minute movie directed by Atlee and narrated by Amitabh Bachchan was screened for guests?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was no less than a festival in itself. The couple tied the knot in a 3-day extravagant ceremony held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, which was attended by the couple’s extended families and some of the biggest names from around the world.

While several things might have been kept exclusive to guests, one detail that has just come to light is that there was a micro-movie screened just for the guests, and it sounds as exciting as it can be. Read on.

An Atlee-directed movie shown at Ambani's wedding

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia recently released a video in conversation with comedian Akaash Singh, where they spoke about their experiences of attending the wedding. They revealed that stars like Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha were easily approachable, and the Ambani family made sure to attend to every guest individually.

They also mentioned how the convention center was transformed into the holy city of Kashi and how every corner looked like a 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali set.' The duo shared that every floor of the center had a unique purpose and looked no less than old beautiful India, making it an experience beyond the wedding.

Allahbadia continued, “On day two of the wedding, they released a 10-minute movie, within the wedding, for the wedding guests. It was directed by Atlee, and the voiceover was done by Amitabh Bachchan. It was a micro-movie for the wedding.”

What did the Baraat of Ambanis look like?

The duo also detailed how there were mini-concerts along a huge pathway where the baraat walked. Along that long road, there were several stations, and at each stop, there was a singer performing. Allahbadia said that he would never get over the experience and added:

“At a normal wedding, you just walk with the whole crew and go forward. But here, the crew was stopping at every station, having a mini concert, the artist was vibing, and everyone in the baraat was also going crazy.”

Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kim Kardashian, and John Cena graced the July 12 wedding.

