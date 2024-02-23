WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani walk hand-in-hand at Goa airport; newlyweds stun in traditional attire

The lovebirds of Bollywood Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on Feb 21 in a lavish destination wedding in Goa. The couple tied the nuptial knot after a few years of courtship in the presence of their family and friends. Several pictures and videos from their wedding have taken the internet by storm. Now, a couple of days after exchanging the vows, the couple is finally returning to the bay.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani heads back to Mumbai after their wedding

On Feb 23, the newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a delightful appearance at the Goa airport as they headed back to Mumbai. The much-in-love couple was showered with heartfelt congratulatory wishes by the paps. A whole entourage of couple’s security team ensured the safe entry inside the airport. The charm and glow of the newly married couple can’t be overlooked.

In the pap video, the couple can be seen coming out of their car as they walked hand-in-hand and beamed bright wide smiles for the paps and acknowledged the shutterbugs by posing for them. Being a married couple, Rakul looked gorgeous, sporting a beautiful yellow anarkali suit paired with heavy earrings and immaculate makeup. She kept her hair with wavy curls open, and it goes without saying her pink choora added to her charm. On the other hand, Jackky complimented her in an ivory kurta pajama with beige shoes.

Vashu Bhagnani's sweet reaction post wedding

Last evening, Jackky Bhagnani's father Vashu Bhagnani, his sister Deepshikha, and others were also spotted at the Goa airport as they were heading back to the bay after Jackky and Rakul's wedding.

When the paparazzi asked Jackky's father how the wedding was, he said, "Bohot acchhi, very very good." Then he was seen flaunting a bright smile, saying, "Lakshmi ghar pe aa rahi hai (Goddess Lakshmi is coming to our home)."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's honeymoon plans

In a recent interview with ANI, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani also spilled beans on the couple’s honeymoon plans as he humorously shared, "Bade miyan (Vashu) ka order hai jaise hi film release hogi dusre din flight pakdo aur ek mahine ke liye honeymoon karke aao (As soon as the film is released, it's Bade Miyan's order to catch a flight the next day and enjoy a month-long honeymoon)."

