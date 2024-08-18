Shah Rukh Khan stayed ‘true to his word’ recalls Mudassar Aziz lauding him for making special appearance in Dulha Mil Gaya: ‘So much went wrong…’

Shah Rukh Khan has often come to the rescue of several B-town celebs, be it his co-stars, filmmakers, or aspiring actors. A while ago, director Mudassar Aziz heaped praises on the megastar and recalled how he kept his word and made a special appearance in his movie Dulha Mil Gaya.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, the Khel Khel Mein helmer went back in time and expressed that a lot went wrong during the making of the 2010 romantic comedy film. But despite that, Shah Rukh Khan didn’t bail out on them. The Jawan star kept his word given to producer Vivek Vaswani and made the extended cameo appearance for 42 minutes in the film featuring Fardeen Khan, Sushmita Sen, and Ishita Sharma in key roles.

Aziz said that Shah Rukh never ditched them nor did he have any intention to bail out on the movie. In fact, he stayed true to his word. “He’s a Pathaan, I’m a Pathaan, and I know that our word stands for something,” Mudassar Aziz stated adding that SRK told Vivek “If the director thinks he needs me for a special appearance, I’ll do it.”

Further on, in the same interview, the filmmaker admitted that nothing, even King Khan’s special appearance couldn’t have saved the movie from being a box office bomb. But still, he arrived and was being the friend, the man that the industry knows him to be. Aziz also called the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star “large-hearted”.

Revealing why his movie didn’t work as planned, Mudassar said that everything went wrong. They kept running out of money, a set collapsed and the appearances of the stars kept changing over time. And sadly, Fardeen, Vivek and he lost their fathers during that time.

After giving the audience Khel Khel Mein, earlier this month, Mudassar Aziz will be helming the sequel of the 2019 movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that Kartik Aaryan loved the script of PPAW 2. The makers are currently waiting for the final confirmation from the actor and are expected to get the film rolling soon.

