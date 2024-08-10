EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar calls Mudassar Aziz's Khel Khel Mein 'very funny film'; says 'It has all ingredients'

Khel Khel Mein is knocking at our doors! The upcoming film features an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Akshay was recently quizzed about his favorite comedy film during the promotions of Mudassar Aziz's directorial. The superstar called Khel Khel Mein a "very funny film," claiming that it has all the ingredients, be it drama, comedy, or other elements.

In a new exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Khel Khel Mein team was asked about their favorite comedies in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar initially mentioned Padosan and Garam Masala; he later added his upcoming movie to the list.

The superstar called Khel Khel Mein a "very funny film" and expressed that his statement remains unfazed by the fact that the upcoming movie is releasing on Friday.

"It has all the ingredients. Ek jagah par thoda serious ho jati hai, and again it leaves. (At one point, it turns serious and then returns [to its theme]). The way it is written is commendable. It takes off in a very funny way..." Akshay said.

The Khel Khel Mein star also credited director-writer Mudassar Aziz for penning its script while sharing that it is "wonderfully written." Further stressing it, Akshay shared that Khel Khel Mein has a pinch of drama and truth.

Praising the script, the superstar said he was spell-bounded by the storyline and teased the audience about its theme.

Akshay elaborated on the plot by saying that every human being lives a dual life. He added that no one can give their phone to others. Khiladi Kumar stated that it is quite difficult to make a film on this theme.

The 56-year-old superstar asserted that Khel Khel Mein is a funny film. The upcoming comedy entertainer will be released in theaters on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day. It is clashing with Stree 2 and Vedaa during its release.

Actress Chitrangada Singh will make a cameo appearance in the movie. Chitrangada is reuniting with Akshay after a long time. She has previously worked with him in Desi Boyz, Joker, and Gabbar Is Back.

