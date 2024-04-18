Shah Rukh Khan’s PIC with Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sunil Narine and wife Anjellia Suchit goes viral; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan is currently one of the busiest stars in Bollywood. The superstar treated audiences last year with three superhit movies, Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Lately, he has been enjoying the much buzzed Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The superstar has not been missing any chance to be with his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Furthermore, his love for his players in the team is also not hidden from anyone. Now, most recently, King Khan’s photograph with KKR player Sunil Narine and his wife Anjellia Suchit has gone viral on the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan pose with Sunil Narine and his wife Anjellia Suchit

While the audiences have already been hooked to the ongoing nail-biting Indian Premier League matches, a photograph of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan with KKR player Sunil Narine and his wife Anjellia Suchit has stirred the internet. In the photograph doing rounds on the internet, the Badshah of Bollywood was seen flashing sweet smile as he posed for a photo with the couple.

In the photo, SRK was seen sitting between the couple as they happily posed for the camera lens. The Jawan actor looked handsome donning a white shirt paired with denim pants, while Sunil kept it casual in a monochromatic jogger suit and matching cap. His wife, Anjellia carried an all-black look. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look:

Minutes after the post was shared, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comments section.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan cheers out loud on Sunil Narine's century

It was just a couple of days back, Shah Rukh was seen cheering for his IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Amidst the growing frenzy, the actor was caught on camera clapping and hooting for his team players as they played against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

In one of the videos, SRK was heard screaming “Woo-hoo” after KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine scored his maiden century in the T20 format.

Take a look:

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and actress Ananya Panday had arrived in Kolkata to attend the interesting match between KKR and Lucknow Super Giants.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan in King. Pinkvilla had exclusively our readers earlier this year that the film will go on floors in May 2024.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday reflects on her friendship with ‘girlfriends’ Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor; ‘My grounding source’