Shah Rukh Khan turns host at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet; Deepika-Ranveer dance to Gallan Goodiyaan, Janhvi-Khushi perform with Ananya-Sara

Mukesh And Nita Ambani have invited all of Bollywood to be part of the merriment they hosted for his son Anant Ambani and his soon-to-be wife Radhika Merchant. On the second day of the 3-day gala, several Bollywood celebs came dressed in their finest ensembles to dance to Bollywood songs at the sangeet as Shah Rukh Khan hosted the gala night.

Bollywood celebs dance to Hindi songs at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was out of sight since morning. But he made a dhamakedaar entry directly on the stage of the sangeet ceremony on February 2. Dressed in an all-black attire, he was seen holding the mic and hosting the event.

Soon-to-be-parents, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also made sure to take over the dance floor and showcase their magic to the esteemed guests. The couple was seen dancing to the popular song Gallan Goodiyaan from Ranveer’s film Dil Dhadakne Do. The couple also had an amazing time performing dandiya with each other.

The youngsters of Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor also became an active part of the musical event and performing with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra. The celebs danced to the song Bole Chudiyan from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The parents of the groom, Mukesh and Nita Ambani also set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry. The couple was seen dancing cutely to the song Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua from the film Shree 420.

Celebs who arrived at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Jamnagar

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the whole of Bollywood flew to Jamnagar, Gujarat on February 2 to be part of Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding sangeet ceremony. While SRK hosted the event, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also danced on stage. Others who arrived at the red-carpet event were Janhvi Kapoor who was spotted with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, brother Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla and many more.

