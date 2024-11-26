Shah Rukh Khan was his ‘magical’ self, recalls Anasuya Sengupta as she talks about randomly landing in Mannat with Hollywood star Joel Edgerton

Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputable superstar of Bollywood. It is not only his charismatic charm but also his humble and down-to-earth nature that remains in the hearts of his admirers. Recently, Anasuya Sengupta recalled her first random meeting with Shah Rukh Khan at his house Mannat with Joel Edgerton. She remembered King Khan being his "magical self" and warmly greeting them.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter recently, Anasuya Sengupta talked about her star-struck moment when she randomly landed up at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in 2012. She reminisced about visiting her first visit to the superstar’s bungalow, accompanied by Hollywood actor Joel Edgerton.

She remembered after hanging out with Joel and her other friends when she was returning way back home, not fully aware of the movement plan. To her surprise, the car stopped outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, and she "completely panicked." She remembered getting back into the car and telling her initial resistance to go to the superstar's place as she was in "a stupid and unimpressive dress."

Anasuya emphasized that she was not even a production designer back then and told Edgerton that she would want to go back home. Nevertheless, she eventually went and remembered King Khan was there to greet them.

She said, "He was there to greet us and be his amazing and magical self, and I just was dying. For those many hours that evening, I was like, 'Oh my god,' and selfies and phone cameras hadn’t picked up that much," further recalling sending messages to her brothers and friends who insisted she get some pictures with him and pictures of the house.

Joining the conversation, Kill actor Raghav Juyal, who was also present, shared his own story about visiting Mannat for the first time. He recalled his mother’s disbelief, who asked him three times if he had really gone there.

Anasuya Sengupta won the Un Certain Regard Award for Best Actress at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for her role in The Shameless. Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan. The team will start shooting next year in January in Mumbai, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe.

