Abhishek Bachchan reveals real reason for showing off potbellied look in I Want To Talk and not showing abs in Dhoom; find out

Abhishek Bachchan is currently enjoying the release of his Shootjit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. In the slice-of-life film, his physical transformation surprised everyone. Recently, the actor revealed what convinced him to show his potbellied avatar while he didn’t show his abs in Dhoom.

During a recent conversation with Galatta Plus, Abhishek Bachchan admitted that the actor's vanity is a large part of the cinema, but he opined that it was the reason Shoojit Sircar chose him for the role. He noted that he was comfortable shedding off that vanity, citing examples of his previous movies like Guru, Big Bull, and Bob Biswas, where he had a big stomach.

Abhishek shredded off his inhibitions, expressing his views that if one looks the part, then why not? He further remembered readily agreeing to Shoojit Sircar when he told him that he wanted potbelly for the film while offering it to him.

The I Want To Talk actor stated that he was convinced to do the part because he noted that the character required it, and he was sure that Sircar would do it aesthetically and in a particular way. He further explained that he showed his stomach in I Want To Talk and Guru, but not in Dhoom.

“The reasoning there was that the character, ACP Jai Dixit, is a tough guy; he is not going to walk around shirtless. He's not that guy. If anything, he'll have a vest. He doesn't need to show his body to assert his power. That was my thinking. Sometimes people get that, sometimes people don't. But I need to get it because I need to portray it,” he said.

Bachchan also cited a scene from the film I Want To Talk where he was in underwear, and Sircar asked if he was comfortable doing it. He stated that it's obvious that even at home, one usually wears underwear or bathrobes, and he enjoyed portraying that pertaining to the character and the situation.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want To Talk was released in theaters on November 22, 2024. The film also features Pearle Dey, Ahilya Bambroo, Jayant Kripalani, Kristin Goddard, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. The film is currently running in theaters.

