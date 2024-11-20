Shah Rukh Khan admits success leads to failure because of ‘isolation’: ‘I didn’t realize that the world around me was changing'

Shah Rukh Khan is truly the king of Bollywood, ruling the hearts of fans for the past three decades. However, he has also seen his fair share of ups and downs. Recently, the King actor admitted how success can lead to 'isolation' and cited his example to reveal that he didn't realize that the world around him was changing.

While speaking at the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan reflected on his mammoth success and how it can also lead to failure. He said, “Success somehow leads to failure as well because you get very isolated, not just physically… you get isolation of ideas because you are so driven by the success.”

According to him, it must be these contributing factors to the challenges his career faced during the pre-covid period that also led to the eventual success of his last year released, Pathaan. The superstar admitted that he is a hardworking person, and he doesn’t take it for granted.

Recalling his daily routine back, SRK shared that he would get up in the morning driven by success and would contemplate things he wanted to work on.

“(At that time) I was just getting up in the morning, saying, ‘Okay I’m successful; I need to keep doing this; I need to keep working hard, and I need to make this film, I want to do this visual effects; I want to fly.’ But I didn’t realize that the world around me was changing,” he explained.

He further mentioned that isolation from success can lead to failure and when one is successful they need to be aware of the surrounding change. One can’t work with their blinkers on.

“The worst part is, you don’t realize that you’re getting isolated because everything seems nice. You have to change according to the consumers, as per what they like and dislike,” he remarked further adding that this understanding has been humbling for him, and it is the best thing to mitigate or avoid failure.

On a concluding note, SRK mentioned that one wouldn’t be able to avoid failures totally, so one just needs to evolve and get on with it. He confessed that there was a time when he decided to turn into an Italian chef and make pizzas. In his trademark humor, he turned his revelation into a hilarious anecdote, stating, “But my pizzas were not half as good-looking as I am or taste as good as me.”

During the same conversation, the Jawan star also candidly stated that he wouldn’t advise his younger self. He reasoned that he had more experience now having worked for 35 years in the entertainment field.

The superstar stated that if he hadn’t taken those decisions then, it was possible that he wouldn’t have reached where he is now. Thus, he believed that he wouldn’t give any advice to his younger self. He playfully noted that maybe he would advise himself about having a better hairstyle or better-fitting suits.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s King, backed by Siddharth Anand which will unite him with his daughter, Suhana Khan on screen for the first time. The upcoming action-entertainer also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles. As we informed you exclusively earlier, that the makers plan to take the film on floors in January 2025 and are targeting an Eid 2026 release.

