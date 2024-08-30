Yudhra: Raghav Juyal opens up on playing baddie again after Kill; says ‘even Shah Rukh Khan started as a villain’

Raghav Juyal, who started out as a dancer, is now growing as an actor, and with each passing movie, he is shining as a promising performer. He will be next seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra and will play the role of a villain, much like his previous film Kill. During the trailer launch event of Yudhra, a reporter asked him this same question, but the witty Raghav was quick to comment on it in the funniest way possible. He also drew comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan for starting out as a villain.

Raghav opened up about taking back-to-back villain roles during the trailer launch event of Yudhra. When asked by the reporter if he is the next baddie of Bollywood, Raghav funnily commented that it is all about chances and opportunities. If they had given him the role of a pole in this big film, he would have taken it, but they gave him a villain, so he portrayed that.

He further said, “It is fun to portray the role of a villain, and even Shah Rukh (Khan) sir also started with the villain (roles), so, I am thinking the same things would happen.”

Talking about Yudhra, apart from Raghav Juyal, the movie stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan, Ram Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Shridhar Raghavan, with dialogues by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial. Yudhra will hit theaters on September 24, 2024.

Earlier, Raghav got praised for his performance in the film Kill, where he played a negative role as well. The 2023 action thriller film was directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The movie also stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. Kill was inspired by true events.

