'Shah Rukh Khan was very sweet': Actor Jameel Khan opens up on working with his Chalte Chalte co-star

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who has made a special place in the hearts of his fans. But, he has also gained a lot of respect from the actors with whom he has worked over the years. Recently, actor Jameel Khan who worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the movie Chalte Chalte shared how gem of a person he is.

Jameel Khan opened up about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Chalte Chalte

In the 2003 romantic drama film Chalte Chalte, actor Jameel Khan played the role of a traffic policeman. While talking to Rajshri Unplugged, he went back in time and recalled how during a shoot, Shah Rukh Khan helped him calm down. Narrating the incident, the senior actor said that it was his first shot with SRK. He stood there, ready in his costume and Shah Rukh arrived. The director of the movie Aziz Mirza was sitting at the monitor and Jameel was standing near the truck where the scene was to be shot. Introducing Jameel to SRK, the filmmaker told on the mic, ‘Shah Rukh, that is Jameel. I have seen him on stage. He is a fantastic actor and this scene is very lovely. Tum log milke jamalo. (You guys ace the shot together).’

The Pagalpanti actor continued, “Shah Rukh was very sweet. I told him, ‘I have done theatre and I have not done films. I would like as many rehearsals as possible if you don’t mind.’ And he was very sweet and cooperative. He said, ‘I am also from theatre, relax. We will do as many takes, as many rehearsals as you want and we won’t call for the shot until you are ready.’ That was very magnanimous of him, very sweet of him,” he divulged adding that it was wonderful working with Aziz and SRK.

Further on, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor also spoke about an incident that speaks volumes about the humble person that Aziz Mirza is. Jameel recalled that Shah Rukh was shooting a solo and they were sitting at the monitor. In minutes, the take was given a thumbs up. But suddenly, an 8th or 10th assistant director came to him and he said something in Aziz’s ears. Upon hearing him, the director told Shah Rukh, ‘Child, this is my assistant and he has some suggestions. Let’s try it and shoot a take accordingly.’

On listening to him say so, Jameel got to thinking that the take was already approved. But the filmmaker took the assistant’s name, gave him credit, and reshot it with the actor. “I think that’s a very magnanimous gesture. I felt very good seeing how big-hearted he is. Also, Shah Rukh also too very sportingly agreeing to do it despite having given the okay on the take,” Jameel said.

Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu, who recently shared screen space with SRK, spoke about her experience of shooting with the megastar. Calling it a dream and a benchmark of sorts, she said, “I never thought I'd be able to achieve it because I really did not keep it there in my list. I was like, ‘This is too good to be true. Let's just not even keep it there because if I don't achieve it, I'll keep feeling bad about it.’ So, let's just not keep it there. It's one of those things.”

