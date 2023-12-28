EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki; says THIS about film's success

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the glorious success of her recent release Dunki. It marks her first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. Upon release, the comedy-drama turned out to be a critical and financial success. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about the film's success and her experience of working with SRK.

Taapsee Pannu talks about Dunki and SRK

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu spoke about the success of her recent release Dunki. When asked if she expected this kind of response, Taapsee says she would be lying if she said no. The actress said that she was expecting that people would like the film by default. She said, "I wasn't sure how much they will embrace me in the setup. But I was sure that movie people will like."

Talking about her experience of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan, she said: "This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I'll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it there in my list because I was like this is too good to be true let's just not even keep it there because if I don't achieve it I'll keep feeling bad about it. So let's just not keep it there. It's one of those things." Taapsee further said that she shot with SRK for two years and said that it was a learning "beyond the camera." The actress said that she heard all his stories from his career as well as tricks for actors.

Advertisement

Check out the full interview:

About Dunki

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by him, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Anil Grover. The film is based on donkey flight which is associated with illegally entering any country. Dunki was released on December 21st and met with critical and commercial success.

ALSO READ: Dunki Day 7 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Rajkumar Hirani inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India