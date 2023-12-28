EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki; says THIS about film's success
In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Dunki actress Taapsee Pannu spoke about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Read on.
Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the glorious success of her recent release Dunki. It marks her first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. Upon release, the comedy-drama turned out to be a critical and financial success. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about the film's success and her experience of working with SRK.
Taapsee Pannu talks about Dunki and SRK
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu spoke about the success of her recent release Dunki. When asked if she expected this kind of response, Taapsee says she would be lying if she said no. The actress said that she was expecting that people would like the film by default. She said, "I wasn't sure how much they will embrace me in the setup. But I was sure that movie people will like."
Talking about her experience of shooting with Shah Rukh Khan, she said: "This was a dream or a benchmark of sorts that I never thought I'll be able to achieve because I really did not keep it there in my list because I was like this is too good to be true let's just not even keep it there because if I don't achieve it I'll keep feeling bad about it. So let's just not keep it there. It's one of those things." Taapsee further said that she shot with SRK for two years and said that it was a learning "beyond the camera." The actress said that she heard all his stories from his career as well as tricks for actors.
Check out the full interview:
About Dunki
Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and written by him, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Anil Grover. The film is based on donkey flight which is associated with illegally entering any country. Dunki was released on December 21st and met with critical and commercial success.
ALSO READ: Dunki Day 7 Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan film directed by Rajkumar Hirani inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India
Star
Pedro Pascal
To put it simply, an Internet boyfriend is a celebrity or, more often than not, a made-up character from a movie, TV show, or book on whom many girls and boys develop a massive crush all at once. This crush is fueled by a religious devotion consisting of posts, stories, and memes that elevate the crushee to the level of an em...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more