Shah Rukh Khan would pick me up in his Maruti for shoot, recalls superstar's onscreen father Virendra Saxena; ‘He still has that…’

While most people associate Fauji with Shah Rukh Khan’s acting debut, few are aware that his first project was actually the TV show Dil Dariya. In a recent conversation, veteran actor Veerendra Saxena who played his on-screen father in the show reminisced about working alongside Khan in Dil Dariya. He recalled that Shah Rukh would pick him up in his white Maruti for shoots and added, "He still has that respect for me."

In a recent conversation with Friday Talkies, Virendra Saxena shared that Shah Rukh Khan had always been like a child to him, recalling that his first project was with him on the TV show Dil Dariya, where he played his father.

He mentioned that the Jawan actor, out of his kindness, would often pick him up in his white Maruti car for shoots, which took place behind the Qutub Minar.

Virendra also talked about their time working together on Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, saying that by the time they started the film, he had worked with Khan so much that he considered him like a kid.

He remembered their shoot in Goa, where he had his first experience in the city. It was there that Shah Rukh introduced him to Gauri Khan, surprising Virendra, as he didn’t know that the King actor had gotten married.

Saxena further recounted an incident when the cast and crew were about to board a bus to the set, but Shah Rukh asked him to skip the bus and travel with him later in his car, as they only had scenes together later in the day.

Reflecting on the Pathaan actor’s rise to stardom, Virendra stated that, despite Shah Rukh’s success, he still treats him with respect. He emphasized that whenever they meet, they exchange pleasantries, but he never disturbs him.

Virendra added that people who become famous often feel that others might expect something from them, so he makes sure not to overwhelm Shah Rukh with attention.

