Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's female fan's reaction after spotting them at Gateway of India goes VIRAL; Netizens say 'Moment hai bhai'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently left onlookers in awe during a rare public outing in Mumbai. The celebrity couple was seen at the iconic Gateway of India in the Colaba area, where they boarded a jetty heading to Alibaug. A female fan, who recognized the couple, had an unforgettable reaction, and her response has now gone viral, with netizens expressing their excitement by saying, "moment hai bhai" (what a moment).

Despite their fame, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma remained low-key as they stood among a crowd at the Gateway of India, with minimal security. Both dressed casually in sunglasses, their unassuming appearance stood out as they quietly waited, blending in with the crowd.

As soon as people recognized the celebrity couple, many quickly took out their phones to capture the rare sighting of the cricketer and actress. However, it was the reaction of one couple at the monument that has taken over social media, winning the hearts of netizens.

A video that has gone viral online shows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma casually walking towards the pickup point and waiting for their turn to board the jetty to Alibaug. They stood in front of another couple, who initially didn't recognize them. The man was dressed in a white shirt, while the woman was seen wearing a white dress.

The video captures the moment when the woman suddenly recognized the Sui Dhaaga actress. As the actress turned around for a brief second, the woman got a clear view of her face, and her mouth dropped open in surprise. She quickly glanced at Virat Kohli, seemingly seeking confirmation.

Once she realized she was indeed face-to-face with the famous couple, the woman eagerly shared the news with her partner. Their excitement was evident, and the moment, filled with genuine surprise, melted the hearts of viewers who came across the video on Instagram.

