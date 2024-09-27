Shah Rukh Khan's Ra. One director Anubhav Sinha says he was 'enamored' by superstar; 'Whatever he said sounded the gospel truth to me'

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Ra. One was released in 2011. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, despite super-hit tracks, it didn’t have a favorable response at the box office. Recently, talking about working on the film, the Thappad director held himself responsible as he admitted being ‘enamored’ by the superstar during his association. He mentioned that whatever King Khan said was ‘gospel truth’ to him.

During a recent conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra on Mashable India’s YouTube channel, Anubhav Sinha was asked about his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Ra.One. In response to this, the filmmaker was quick to admit, "Vo bada acha bhi hai aur usmein mujhse kuch kamiyan bhi reh gayi (It’s good, but a lot of things lacked on my part)."

The IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack director shared that when he met Shah Rukh Khan to narrate the script, the superstar readily agreed. Sinha reminisced about how King Khan inquired about the timeline for the project, to which he responded that it would take him two years to get ready. The director also conveyed his conviction that this commitment likely resonated with the superstar, encouraging him to collaborate on the film.

Sinha mentions that collaborating with him brought numerous advantages and memorable experiences. He recounted a moment while working on a song with Vishal-Shekhar, where they considered Akon as the perfect choice for the vocals. When he relayed this idea to SRK, he inquired whether Akon would perform in Hindi. King Khan said that he would see if something could be done about it.

Advertisement

Later, Anubhav recalled that they had to catch a flight and before that, Shah Rukh asked him to leave a little early for some work. Much to the filmmaker's surprise, they reached a nightclub that was situated on the top of a hotel in Times Square, where Akon was already present. He recollected memories of the international star calling him "big man."

On a concluding note, the director admitted, "mere saath jo nuksaan tha vo ye tha ke (My loss was) whatever he said I was so enamored by him that whatever he said sounded gospel truth to me which should not happen. That’s not his fault, that's my fault."

Anubhav Sinha's last directorial was IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan reacts to his ‘bedroom mein aa jaiye’ remark to the paparazzi; ‘There were about 25 cameras…’