5 best Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan movies that show their sizzling chemistry

Shah Rukh Khan, the "King of Romance," and Kareena Kapoor Khan, a leading Bollywood actress, have shared the screen in several films, captivating audiences with their undeniable on-screen chemistry. Their dynamic ranges from playful and flirtatious to passionate and intense.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie journey began in 2001 with the historical drama Asoka and the family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... While Asoka showcased a more innocent romance, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... displayed their playful banter.

They reunited in the action thriller Don (2006) where Kareena had a special appearance, but their sizzling chemistry was evident. The 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One saw them tackle complex roles, with Shah Rukh in a double role and Kareena caught in the virtual-reality war. Let’s check out some of the duo’s best movies together!

5 best Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor movies that are pure cinematic gems

Asoka

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajith Kumar, Hrishita Bhatt, Rahul Dev

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, War

Release Year: 2001

Where to Watch: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan’s movie Asoka tells a fictionalized tale of Emperor Ashoka's early life. Khan portrays the titular prince, initially a fierce warrior yearning for battle. Fleeing palace intrigue, he adopts the alias Pawan and encounters Kaurwaki, played by Kareena.

Romance blossoms between them, unaware she's a princess of Kalinga, a kingdom soon targeted by the Magadha Empire. Ashoka's path collides with love, war, and a life-changing discovery.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Musical, Romance

Release Year: 2001

Where to Watch: Prime Video

In the grand Bollywood romance Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), Shah Rukh Khan plays Rahul, the heir to a wealthy family who defies tradition by falling for Anjali, a middle-class girl played by Kajol, and Kareena plays her younger sister Pooja.

Disowned by his father, Rahul builds a life in London with Anjali. Years later, his younger brother Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) embarks on a mission to reunite the family, leading to a heartwarming journey of love, forgiveness, and the importance of family bonds.

Don

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2006

Where to Watch: Prime Video

The 2006 action thriller Don features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. He portrays the notorious criminal mastermind Don and also Vijay, a look-alike recruited by the police to impersonate Don.

Kareena has a special appearance as Kamini, Ramesh's (Don's right-hand man) fiancee. Seeking revenge for Ramesh's death, Kamini joins forces with the police to capture Don, but her involvement takes a tragic turn.

Ra.One

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Armaan Verma, Tom Wu

IMDB Rating: 4.8/10

Movie Genre: Action, Sci-fi

Release Year: 2011

Where to Watch: JioCinema

In the 2011 sci-fi action film Ra.One, Shah Rukh Khan tackles a dual role. He plays Shekhar Subramaniam, a game developer, and Ra.One, the ruthless villain he creates within his virtual world. When Ra.One escapes into reality, vengeance fuels him as he hunts down Shekhar's son, Prateek (who plays within the game as G.One). Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Sonia, Shekhar's wife, who gets caught in the crossfire as the virtual world collides with their real lives. Shekhar must find a way to harness his creation's power for good and protect his family.

Billu

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan, Lara Dutta, Om Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Deepika Padukone

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Family, Drama

Release Year: 2009

Where to Watch: Netflix

Billu (2009) is a comedic drama about a struggling barber named Billu (Irrfan Khan) in a small village. His life takes an unexpected turn when the news arrives that his childhood friend, the superstar Sahir Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), is coming to film a movie there. The villagers shower Billu with attention, hoping for an introduction to Sahir.

Kareena makes a special appearance in Marjaani's song but doesn't play a central character. The film explores themes of friendship, fame, and staying true to oneself.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movies showcase that they have carved remarkable careers with their distinct talents and screen presence. Individually, they have delivered memorable performances across genres, captivating audiences with their charm and versatility.

Together, their on-screen chemistry has consistently enthralled viewers, whether in romantic dramas or lighthearted comedies. Their ability to complement each other's acting prowess creates a magnetic synergy that elevates the cinematic experience.

As actors, Shah Rukh and Kareena not only embody their characters with depth and emotion but also bring a palpable energy to their collaborations, making them a cherished pair in Bollywood's cinematic tapestry.

