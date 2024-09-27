Saif Ali Khan reacts to his ‘bedroom mein aa jaiye’ remark to the paparazzi; ‘There were about 25 cameras…’

Last year, a video of Saif Ali Khan went viral when he was captured with his wife Kareena Kapoor outside their home late at night. As the paparazzi screamed the couple’s name, the actor made a witty remark stating, “Aisa kariye aap humare bedroom mein aa jaiye (Do one thing, come to our bedroom).” Recently, the actor recalled the incident and talked about it in detail.

During a recent appearance on India Today Conclave, Saif Ali Khan was asked about his relationship with the paparazzi, citing his “bedroom mein aa jaiye” remark. In response to this, the Devara actor recalled that it was the time when they were returning from a party, quite late at night.

“There were about 25 cameras that walked inside the gate, into the compound, into the lobby of the building. And so the next step was the bedroom. So I did say, why don’t you guys come in,” he said with a laugh, adding that the shown video had no context.

The actor went on to reveal that often, celebrities are the ones who invite photographers to capture their moments. He described this as a “symbiotic relationship,” expressing that he finds it to be "fine" and "great." Reflecting on his own experiences, the 54-year-old shared that when he steps out in a kurta pajama to play with one of the kids, he prefers not to be in the spotlight, which might make him appear a bit grumpy about the attention.

However, if he is dressed up, he likes to have pictures taken. Nevertheless, Saif mentioned that the Indian paparazzi is not "intrusive" and is "quite polite" and understanding. The actor shared that if they’re asked to not click a picture, they acknowledge it.

According to him, it can get a little frightening when a kid is in the car, but he notes that it is part of the profession they’re in. He drew a comparison of Indian paps with the American and England paps, highlighting how "embarrassing photos" of the stars are not published here.

“These guys don’t do that, so we have, and I think India is very special, and we have our own special relationship with the paps also. So, you know, it's fine,” he said on a concluding note.

Saif’s Devara alongside Janhvi and Jr NTR is running in the theaters.

