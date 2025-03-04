Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan reveals which part of their home Mannat is close to her heart; can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan and his family’s home, Mannat, is one of the most iconic locations in Mumbai. Recent reports suggested that the Khan family will be moving out temporarily due to the renovation of the property. Amid this, Gauri revealed which part of Mannat she holds close to her heart and why.

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, was asked to reveal the part of Mannat that she held close to her heart. In response, she shared that her favorite place was the poolside. She said, “My poolside. Whenever I am stressed about anything, that’s a space where I can unwind.”

During the interview, Gauri was also asked what she found more difficult between designing and producing. She stated producing films was more difficult.

Earlier, a report in the Hindustan Times revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and his family will be moving out of Mannat. The renovation and extension work of the residence will reportedly start in May 2025 and is expected to take around two years. The report also mentioned that SRK and his wife and kids will be shifting to the Pali Hill area of Mumbai, where the actor has rented four floors of a luxury apartment from producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family.

In 2024, Times Now disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan had plans to expand Mannat by adding two new floors. The report stated that Gauri filed an application with the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to request permission to make the additions.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is producing her son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series under their home production Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan had unveiled the title of the upcoming series as The Ba***ds of Bollywood, at the Next on Netflix event. In the announcement video, SRK called it “the biggest, baddest, bravest, wackiest, funniest, cheekiest, maddest, filmiest show on earth.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood offers a glimpse of what lies behind the glamorous world of the Hindi film industry. It is set to premiere on Netflix, but the release date is yet to be announced.