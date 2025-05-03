Viral Moments of the Week: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's rare dinner date, Ibrahim Ali Khan's support for rumored GF Palak Tiwari

This week in Bollywood saw fans swooning over real-life chemistry and rumored romances alike. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who’ve kept a low profile since welcoming their daughter, Dua, stepped out hand-in-hand for a rare dinner date that had everyone talking. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s appearance at Palak Tiwari’s film screening once again sparked dating rumors, adding to the buzz. With stars showing up for each other both on and off screen, the week was full of moments that had fans gushing and paparazzi cameras flashing.

Advertisement

1. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Step Out for a Rare Dinner Date

New parents Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently delighted fans by making a rare public appearance. The couple, who welcomed their daughter Dua in September, have been maintaining a low profile since embracing parenthood. However, on April 30, they stepped out for an intimate dinner date in Mumbai’s Bandra without their daughter. The duo was photographed exiting a plush restaurant, where they were greeted by a crowd of excited fans and paparazzi.



Ranveer, displaying his signature gentlemanly charm, held Deepika’s hand throughout, ensuring she reached the car safely. Their affectionate interaction and warm smiles won hearts online. Fans flooded social media with praise, calling them “King and Queen” and “Princess Dua’s parents.” Notably, they were also joined by Instagram head Adam Mosseri for the evening, who shared a selfie with the couple.

2. Ibrahim Ali Khan Sparks Buzz at The Bhootnii Screening with Palak Tiwari

Advertisement

At the premiere of The Bhootnii, a horror-comedy featuring Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan grabbed attention with his presence. His arrival at the screening renewed speculation about his rumored romance with Palak. While the duo hasn’t confirmed anything, their frequent public outings continue to fuel curiosity.



Palak, looking elegant in a green ethnic outfit, was joined by her mother, Shweta Tiwari, who wore a customized Bhootnii T-shirt. The event celebrated Palak’s Bollywood journey, with the film's release on May 1, 2025. The film features Sanjay Dutt as a ghost hunter and Mouni Roy as the titular ghost.

3. Suhana Khan's Adorable Reaction to Paparazzi During Outing with Ananya Panday

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s friendship continues to be the talk of the town. On April 26, the two best friends were seen spending time together, accompanied by Ananya’s mother, Bhavana Pandey. A video captured Suhana’s unmissable reaction to spotting the paparazzi—initially unaware of the cameras, she burst into an excited laugh and shyly hid her face.



The video quickly gained traction online, with fans gushing over their natural chemistry. Comments poured in, praising Suhana’s down-to-earth demeanor and Ananya’s cuteness.

Advertisement

4. Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘I Love You’ to Deepika Padukone at WAVES 2025

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s enduring bond was once again on display at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held in Mumbai. During a panel discussion with filmmaker Karan Johar, SRK made a humorous yet heartfelt confession. Talking about his awkwardness at events, he said, “I hide behind Deepika, because she’s taller,” before playfully adding, “I love Deepika.”



The sweet moment drew laughter from both the audience and Deepika, who confirmed, “It’s true! We are two awkward people.” This candid exchange between the Jawan actor and his Om Shanti Om co-star delighted fans, showcasing their deep friendship and ease with each other.

5. Kareena Kapoor Talks About Her Love for Indian Cinema at WAVES Summit

Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the WAVES 2025 summit on May 2 and reaffirmed her love for Indian cinema. During a candid conversation with Karan Johar, he brought up her earlier comment on Koffee With Karan, where she joked about Bollywood actors rushing to Hollywood. Kareena responded that she’s perfectly content working in India.



“I’m a Sikhni from Bhatinda and I love dancing to Hindi songs and delivering Hindi dialogues,” she said, adding that she enjoys every bit of acting in Indian films. She also revisited her iconic line from Jab We Met, “Main apni favourite hoon,” calling it a mantra every woman should live by.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WAVES Summit 2025 HIGHLIGHTS Day 2: Aamir Khan opens up on connection between Chinese audience and Indians; shares warm hug with Rajkumar Hirani