Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor break down after grandmother Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away yesterday, on May 2, 2025. The entire family as well as their friends and colleagues from the industry are grieving the loss. The funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai today. Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were seen emotional as they broke down after their grandmother’s last rites.

In one video taken by the paparazzi, Sonam Kapoor was seen with her head bent down as she got emotional while attending Nirmal Kapoor’s funeral.

In another video, Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were seen wiping their tears as they exited the crematorium after their grandmother’s last rites. The latter’s boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, also accompanied them.

Other family members like Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and more were spotted arriving at the funeral earlier.

Jackie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Arbaaz Khan, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Fardeen Khan, Anupam Kher, and other members from the film industry also arrived to pay their last respects.

Earlier today, Boney Kapoor shared an official statement of his mother’s demise on Instagram on behalf of the Kapoor family. It read, “Nirmal Surinder Kapoor Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.”

The statement continued, “Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts-forever cherished, forever missed. BONEY, ANIL, REENA, SANJAY, SUNITA, SANDEEP, MAHEEP, MOHIT, AKSHAY, SONAM, ARJUN, RHEA, HARSHVARDHAN, ANSHULA, JANHVI, SHANAYA, KHUSHI, JAHAAN, ANTARA, ANAND, AASHITA, KARAN, THEA, VAYU, AYRA, YUVAAN.”

For the uninitiated, Nirmal Kapoor passed away at the age of 90. According to reports, she died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues.

