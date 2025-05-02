'Brad Pitt earns 100x more than me just because more people...': Vijay Deverakonda in conversation with Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Vijay Deverakonda recently chaired a panel discussion at the Waves Summit 2025 alongside Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kingdom actor’s statements have now gone viral.

To begin with, Karan Johar asked Vijay if he had met people from different countries who are enthusiastic about his films. The actor replied that he hasn’t, owing to his introverted nature, which keeps him from meeting many people beyond his small circle.

In his words, “Firstly I rarely meet people like that. Yeah I have a very small circle, I get out very little. I am just walking with my head down like that.”

Moving on, in another segment of the conversation, Vijay spoke about the changes he has been witnessing in Indian cinema.

While highlighting the highs, he also pointed out how the use of English as a language of communication has served as a form of soft power for the West.

Vijay explained how this has inevitably led to a pay discrepancy, noting that an actor like Brad Pitt in Hollywood is paid “100 times more” than him. He also critiqued the tendency of audiences to prefer watching films in English over those in Indian languages.

He said, “The biggest directors, they have the biggest budgets. I do a film, Brad Pitt does a film, he’ll get paid 100x more than me. Just because more people are watching his language.”

Towards the end of the conversation, Vijay shared his thoughts on the kind of completely Indian film he would like to see. He spoke about the various elements such a film should include—great music, talented actors, and a strong reflection of Indian roots.

However, when Karan Johar remarked that it sounded similar to his iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Vijay jokingly responded, “It’s a very good film, Karan. Everyone loves you for that one film.”

