Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Kiara Advani shares unseen PIC from her wedding to wish Kabir Singh co-star

Shahid Kapoor has journeyed from a background dancer to becoming one of Bollywood's most admired stars. His recent romantic comedy, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has also earned praise from audiences. Celebrating his 43rd birthday today, Shahid has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over 20 years. Now, the actor’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani has shared an unseen pic from her wedding to wish the actor.

Kiara Advani drops unseen picture from her wedding to wish Shahid Kapoor on his birthday

Today, on 25 February, Shahid Kapoor turned a year older and on the occasion, his hit film Kabir Singh’s co-star and friend Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories to share an unseen picture from her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra to wish the actor on his birthday. As mentioned by the actress in her caption, the picture is taken by Shahid’s wife Mira Kapoor. In the picture, Shahid is seen taking a mirror selfie along with Kiara who is dressing up as a bride and posing for the picture.

In the picture, she wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday SK (added a white heart emoji) Thank you @mira.kapoor for capturing this image,” and added a kissing emoji and tagged Shahid in the picture.

