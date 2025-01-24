Shahid Kapoor claims ‘perfect’ and ‘healthy marriage’ is a ‘dangerous term’; says THIS about wife Mira Rajput: ‘We are on separate tracks…’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of Bollywood's most admired couples. They have enjoyed a joyful marriage for more than nine years. Although many online consider their relationship a 'perfect marriage,' the Deva actor has a more nuanced view. He shared insights on how he and his wife reach mutual agreements on various matters.

While speaking with Raj Shamani, upon being asked about his idea of ‘perfect marriage,’ Shahid Kapoor said, "It's a dangerous term you should avoid using. It usually leads to disappointment. There is nothing like a perfect marriage, a good marriage, a healthy marriage can be."

The actor further explained that one needs to realize that it is an ongoing journey of understanding, acceptance, and mutual respect. He emphasized giving importance to each other. "You have to accept we are not on the same track, we are on separate tracks choosing to move forward together," he said.

He further highlighted how it brings a sense of individuality to both partners. According to him, giving space and privacy is important, while being for your partner in vulnerable phases of their life is equally important.

He also talked about how he and his wife, Mira Rajput, make decisions together. He mentioned that while they both have their say on various matters, there are specific areas where he takes the lead, and in other cases, Mira makes the final call.

He cited an example to explain his point, stating in case his wife is not at home and one of their kids falls ill when he is at home, they will communicate. However, the final decision will be of his wife, considering she has spent more time with children. He acknowledged that during the first 7 to 8 years of their marriage, he was focused on work more, while his wife had more insight into the children's needs since she spent more time with them.

He said, "So, if that day I happen to be there, it doesn't mean I get a veto. We will still have to communicate, but eventually, she takes the decision." He jokingly mentioned if it comes to purchasing a car even for his wife, he would get to take the final call.

