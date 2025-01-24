Saif Ali Khan Attack: 5 SHOCKING DETAILS of incident shared by actor in his 1st statement; intruder in Jeh, Taimur’s room to Kareena Kapoor being with him

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence that could be triggering for some readers.

Days after the incident of getting stabbed at his home, Saif Ali Khan recorded his statement with the Bandra police. The incident occurred last Thursday, January 16, when an intruder entered his home and attacked him during an attempted robbery. In his statement, the actor shared shocking details about what exactly happened that night, and here are 5 points to understand the same.

1. According to News 18, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he was with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, in their bedroom on the 12th floor. He heard a commotion at his home between 2.30 am and 2.40 am on January 16. Following this, he stepped down to the 11th floor, where the couple's sons, Taimur and Jeh, and their caretakers stay.

2. The actor revealed that when he reached Jeh’s room, he saw the caretaker talking in a loud voice to a stranger who was with a knife. The actor sensed a threat and tried to grab him.

3. However, in response, the intruder repeatedly stabbed him. The 54-year-old revealed that the attacker stabbed him in his back, neck and hands. Meanwhile, the caretaker left the room with their son, Jeh.

4. Saif claimed that he held the attacker tight, but he lost his grip when he stabbed him multiple times in his back.

5. The actor told the police that he somehow attempted to overpower and lock the attacker inside the room. Meanwhile, his wife Kareena Kapoor and sons, Taimur and Jeh, were scared seeing him injured and the flow of blood. It was then that he was rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement

Following the attack, the actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw accompanied by his son, Taimur Ali Khan. He underwent surgery that also included the removal of a 2.5-inch piece of knife from his spine. The doctors also repaired leaking spinal fluid.

Nearly five days later, Saif was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, January 21. The actor was seen accompanied by a massive police security force when he came back home. The actor received a warm welcome from the stationed paps and fans outside his residence.

Meanwhile, police arrested an accused from Thane who allegedly attacked the actor. According to police, he is 30 years old and is said to be a Bangladeshi national.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Are reports of actor’s friend taking him to hospital after brutal stabbing true? Latter REVEALS