Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s ‘long walks’ and ‘cosy evenings’ are what dreams are made of; see PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput often give a peek into their travel diaries on social media, much to the delight of their fans. Mira recently shared a photo dump from their vacation showcasing glimpses of their ‘long walks’ and ‘cosy evenings.’ The couple’s quality time together is indeed what dreams are made of.

Today, December 5, 2024, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her recent vacation with her husband, Shahid Kapoor. The first slide was a sun-kissed selfie of the couple with a mountain backdrop. They were dressed in warm winter clothes and wore sunglasses. The couple leaned their heads towards each other as they posed with a smile.

Some pictures captured the locations they visited, while one showed the evening view as the sunset. Another photo was of a delicious-looking pizza that Shahid and Mira enjoyed during their holiday. In one adorable snapshot, the couple’s joined hands were visible. Shahid’s name bracelet also caught attention.

In the caption, Mira wrote, “Long walks that lead to large appetites and cosy evenings (red heart emoji).”

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the couple in the comments section of the post. One person simply said, “Intertwined,” while another wrote, “Wow stunning couple out for the pose.” A user stated, “Your post gives so cozy warm feels in winter time.” Some people also talked about Shahid’s bracelet. A fan stated, “That cute bracelet though,” and another exclaimed, “I want that bracelet shahid.”

A comment read, “Listening to sasha’s advice.. it plays in my head.. all the time! 'Learn to wait..' beautiful things come to those who wait.. so yeah.. patience it is..”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up shooting for his upcoming action thriller, Deva. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and also stars actress Pooja Hegde. It is scheduled to hit the silver screen on January 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to reunite with Vishal Bhardwaj for an untitled movie co-starring Triptii Dimri. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

