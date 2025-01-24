Will Shahid Kapoor’s kids Misha, Zain join Bollywood? Deva actor’s response will stun you; reveals stricter parent between him and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor has been happily married to Mira Rajput for over nine years. The two are proud parents to kids— Misha and Zain. Most recently, the Deva actor opened up about his parenting style and also confessed that he doesn’t want his kids to enter showbiz. He expressed his desire for them to follow something simple instead of going for a ‘complex’ profession.

While speaking with Raj Shamani, Shahid Kapoor was asked who between him and his wife, Mira Rajput is a strict parent. In response to this, he was quick to respond with a laugh, "I’m the soft one and she is the strict one. It suits her more."

He further explained that he has a "very strong personality" and if he would become a strong parent, his kids would not be able to handle it. On the contrary, the Deva actor noted that his wife has a "softer personality" so the intensity of her being strong would not be as much as the actor’s. He admitted that if he got stronger, children would find him "intimidating to deal with."

In addition to this, he also admitted that there are several things he doesn’t want his kids to take from him. He stated that he wants his kids to be more confident inherently, which he emphasized they already are as opposed to him.

"Ideally, I wouldn’t want them to do my job, picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo, Bahut up and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai. (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough) If they want to, it’s their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex," he said.

He also stated that he would want to teach his kids to always try and do the right thing whether he likes it or not, or even if it is "damaging" him.

Shahid is gearing up for the release of Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the highly-awaited action entertainer is backed by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and is scheduled to release later this week on January 31, 2025.

