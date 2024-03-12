Shahid Kapoor talks about relating to his onscreen characters: 'Kabir Singh exists within me'

Shahid Kapoor's 2019 film Kabir Singh proved to be one of the biggest hits of his career. While masses of the country loved the film and made it one of the top Bollywood grossers of 2019, there was a section of the audience who didn't like it. Post the release, Shahid had to go through a lot of criticism for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity onscreen. More than 4 years after the film's release, the character continues to be a part of the discussions and the actor himself.

Shahid Kapoor says Kabir Singh is a part of him deep down

Speaking at the Forbes India Leadership Awards recently, Shahid Kapoor who has played various challenging roles like Guddu/Charlie (Kaminey), Tommy Singh (Udta Punjab), Haider, and Kabir Singh opened up relating to his characters. While he said that the characters that he has played have nothing to do with him in real life, he also said that he has a little craziness in him. The actor also said that the character of Kabir Singh exists inside him.

"I wouldn’t say a romantic hero is like me and Kabir is not like me. There is a little crazy inside me somewhere, so Kabir is existing within me, deep down. Those crazy streaks are there within me as an actor, so I chase complex characters,” said Shahid.

Shahid who was known as a chocolate boy in his early career but later changed his image by playing complex characters mentioned that he wants to play characters who think differently. “The idea is to be part of stories, to play different characters who represent different aspects of human behavior, of society, people who are from different backgrounds, whose brain and heart work differently, who look different and speak different. I will always chase that,” he explained.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Shahid was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opposite Kriti Sanon. The film started slow, but thanks to good word of mouth, it sustained and did a lifetime business of Rs 80 crore approx in India.

Later this year, he’ll be seen in the action thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Pooja Hegde will star opposite him in the film. Fans are also waiting to see him in season 2 of his much-loved web series Farzi.

