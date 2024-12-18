Sharmila Tagore recalls being attacked with mud by a mob who threatened to burn her train; ‘I was different so I was bad girl’

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, known for her remarkable performances, recently shared a shocking experience from her past. Despite coming from a prominent family, she faced her own struggles. She revealed how a mob once attacked her with mud and even threatened to set her train on fire. Reflecting on her experiences, she mentioned being labeled a ‘bad girl’ for simply being different.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sharmila Tagore reflected on the early challenges of being a woman in the film industry, mentioning that when she joined films, the profession was heavily frowned upon. She explained that the industry was insular, with male actors being accepted but women often disrespected and excluded from society due to its judgmental nature.

The actress shared an incident from her early days in the industry, recounting how she once faced hostility from a mob while traveling. She described being surrounded by thousands of people, who threatened to set the train on fire.

She said, "Somebody said hum phalana dhimka ka ladka hai hum train jala denge. (We are so-and-so's boy, we will set the train on fire)." After being trapped for hours, she said they finally let her go once she stepped out of the train and mud was thrown at her. She said, "They threw mud at us or whatever they did and then we were allowed to leave."

Sharmila also reflected on her unique upbringing and how her independent lifestyle in the film industry led to misconceptions about her. Coming from a distinguished family, she had the confidence to remain true to herself. She added, "I was different, so I was the ‘bad girl’."

Unlike others, who were chaperoned and followed strict norms, she lived alone, didn't shy away from alcohol, and dressed as she pleased. She acknowledged that she couldn't please everyone, but with her conscience clear and support from her family, she remained unbothered by the criticism.

Sharmila Tagore shared how marriage and motherhood changed her experience in the public eye. She explained that marriage brought a new level of respect, but becoming a mother truly connected her to the collective.

Recalling a visit to Hyderabad, she described how a crowd gathered as soon as she arrived, but the atmosphere shifted as people began to care for her, offering a chair and making sure her son was looked after. It was a warm, different kind of reception, one that came with the recognition of motherhood.

