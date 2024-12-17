Shatrughan Sinha is 'biologically incapable of being on time', says Sharmila Tagore; 'he was late to his own wedding'

Sharmila Tagore has worked with some of the biggies of B-town including Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor, and more. Hence, she knows about the peculiar antics of some of these senior actors. During an interview, the veteran actress stated that Sinha is “biologically incapable of being on time” adding that he was late to his own wedding.

During an interview with The Indian Express, Sharmila Tagore spoke about Shatrughan Sinha’s habit of being late to film sets. The actress went down memory lane to 1980, when the film Dostana was shot. While the Kashmir Ki Kali debutant stated that Amitabh Bachchan was known for being on time after Shashi Kapoor, she admitted Sinha was the complete opposite.

Sharmila Tagore exclaimed that Sonakshi Sinha’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, was “notorious” for being late to sets. “He was late to his own wedding,” she said, adding that “he is biologically incapable of being on time.” For Dostana, the shift timing was from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at exactly 2 p.m., when Big B would leave, Sinha’s car would enter.

Saif Ali Khan’s mother also recalled that the movie featured Zeenat Aman, who adjusted her schedule to accommodate both the male actor’s timings. Tagore also hilariously stated that maker Raj Khosla lost all his hair during the making of the film, probably because of this. The timing of Senior Bachchan and Sinha was also one of the reasons why the three actors were barely seen in one frame in the 1980 superhit movie.

In any case, the filmmaker had to make the movie. Hence, the director would use a body double for shots and film from behind with the duplicate’s head visible from the back. “Shatrughan used to do it for fun,” she divulged adding that he wasn’t a tormentor but a wonderful person. However, he simply didn’t have the genes to be on time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Rahul V. Chittella’s family drama, Gulmohar. The movie also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Amol Palekar, and Kaveri Seth and won Best Feature Film in Hindi, among other recognition, at the 70th National Film Awards.

