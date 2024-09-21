Sharvari admits being nervous during first encounter with Rani Mukerji on Bunty Aur Babli 2 set: ‘Me and Siddhant thought…’

Sharvari Wagh is preparing for Alpha, where she co-stars with Alia Bhatt, and has shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses from their shoot in Kashmir, generating plenty of excitement. Reflecting on her debut in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji, Sharvari recalled feeling nervous during their first meeting. However, she found it enjoyable, stating, “Me and Siddhant thought the first meeting was fun and casual.”

In a recent interview with News 18, Sharvari Wagh expressed her initial nervousness about meeting Rani Mukerji and said, "I was very nervous actually because Rani ma’am is someone I’ve always looked up to. As a child, I used to watch her films in theaters, come back home, and reenact her scenes and songs." She added that the actress has significantly inspired her desire to pursue acting, making their first meeting a pivotal moment for her. However, Rani's warm personality quickly put her at ease, allowing her nerves to fade away almost instantly.

Sharvari further revealed that she and Siddhant Chaturvedi initially found their first meeting with Rani Mukerji to be fun and relaxed. After a few reading and prep sessions, they got to know her better, and she became increasingly friendly, embodying exactly what they had hoped for.

In response to whether Rani Mukerji ever seemed intimidating, Sharvari expressed that this was not the case at all. She emphasized Rani's warmth and friendliness, noting that despite her superstar status, Rani never gave off an intimidating vibe. For Sharvari, who grew up admiring Rani, the experience of meeting her was nothing short of a joy.

Before landing her major role in Bunty Aur Babli 2 alongside Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, Sharvari gained experience by assisting renowned directors Luv Ranjan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After making her mark with her first hit, the horror-comedy Munjya, she went on to share the screen with John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa.

Her upcoming action film Alpha marks a significant milestone as the first female-led movie in the YRF Spy Universe. For those unaware, Hrithik Roshan will be making a cameo appearance. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film features Bobby Deol as the antagonist, with Anil Kapoor also reportedly joining the cast apart from Alia Bhatt as the lead. Alpha will be the seventh installment in the popular Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

