7 Rani Mukerji movies on Netflix that prove why she’s ‘queen’ of our hearts

Rani has entertained the audience with her films for close to three decades. The actress has delivered numerous performances that showcase her talent and versatility. There are many Rani Mukerji movies on Netflix that are a must-watch for a cinema lover. Check out this list that proves why she's the 'queen' of our hearts.

7 Rani Mukerji movies on Netflix that highlight her talent:



1. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta

Rani Mukerji, Jim Sarbh, Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta Director: Ashima Chibber

Ashima Chibber Writer: Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, Rahul Handa

Sameer Satija, Ashima Chibber, Rahul Handa Year of release: 2023

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is one of the latest Rani Mukerji movies on Netflix. She received immense praise for her performance in this film as Debika Chatterjee. Debika lives in Norway with her family, but her children are taken away by the authorities. She fights against the legal system to regain their custody.

2. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Thriller/Mystery

Thriller/Mystery Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Writer: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2012

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within has a stellar cast of Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Rani portrays the character of Roshni Shekhawat, Inspector Shekhawat’s wife. They are grieving the loss of their son. The couple tries to overcome their trauma in different ways with some supernatural elements at play.

3. No One Killed Jessica

Running Time: 2 hours 11 mins

2 hours 11 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn

Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan, Myra Karn Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Writer: Raj Kumar Gupta

Raj Kumar Gupta Year of release: 2011

No One Killed Jessica is a Rani Mukerji movie on Netflix that is based on true events. It showcases the journey of Sabrina, who wishes to bring justice to her sister, Jessica. She fights against powerful forces by taking the help of Meera, an investigative journalist. The film received positive reviews from the critics.

4. Black

Running Time: 2 hours 4 mins

2 hours 4 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan

Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2005

In Black, Rani gave one of her best acting performances as Michelle, a deaf and blind woman. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali drama shows her bond with Debraj, an elderly teacher, who decides to help her. The highly acclaimed movie that received the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is available to watch on the streaming service Netflix.

5. Chalte Chalte

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery

Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 2003

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are one of the most loved onscreen couples in the film industry. If you’re a fan of their chemistry and are on the lookout for their films, Netflix offers you a variety of choices. Chalte Chalte is the love story of Raj, owner of a transport business, and Priya, a fashion designer. It also focuses on the troubles in their relationship after marriage.

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 29 mins

3 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

Another Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji movie on Netflix is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It is a good choice to enjoy with your entire family. K3G shows the Raichand family and the broken relationships after Rahul goes against his father to marry the one he loves. Rani makes a guest appearance in the film as Naina, who has feelings for Rahul.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is another timeless classic on Netflix starring Rani Mukerji. The style and mannerisms of her character Tina are remembered by the audience to date. The film revolves around a love triangle where Rahul and Tina love each other, while the former’s best friend Anjali also harbors feelings for him.

Other movies featuring Rani that are available on Netflix include Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Bombay Talkies, and Yuva.

Which of the above Rani Mukerji movies on Netflix is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

