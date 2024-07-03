Shatrughan Sinha gets discharged from hospital; returns home with wife Poonam, sons Luv and Kussh: Report

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who was busy with his daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal last month (June), was recently admitted for a routine check-up at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. After a week, Sinha was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday (July 2).

Shatrughan Sinha comes back to his residence

According to a report by Times Now, Shatrughan Sinha returned to his residence, Ramayana in Juhu with his wife, Poonam Sinha and twin sons, Luv and Kush.

The report stated that Luv and Kush brought Sinha back safely while Poonam sat close to him as they headed home.

The seasoned star was admitted to a special room. His wife Poonam stayed in the hospital during the nights and would visit their residence for a few hours.

"I am overjoyed", says friend, filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani, who shares a close bond with Shatrughan Sinha, confirmed the news of his discharge from the hospital. Nihalani said that he was overjoyed that his friend had returned from the hospital.

All you should know about Shatrughan Sinha's hospitalization

On June 26, Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to the hospital after he got hurt in his ribs at his residence. As per an earlier report by the portal, the Dostana actor experienced a little trip in his dining room as he tried to casually stand up after resting on his couch.

Reportedly, Mr Sinha's feet hit the corner of the carpet. Fortunately, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha held him immediately.

Shortly after the incident, the senior actor was given medical assistance and rested at home. However, he complained of pain in his ribs area and his doctor later advised him to the hospitalization.

The report further stated that Shatrughan Sinha went for a routine check-up and got examined to know if his tripping incident had caused any internal injury.

Soon after the news of his hospitalization emerged, newly weds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were spotted outside the hospital. Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony on June 23 in Bandra, Mumbai.

Shatrughan Sinha is best known for movies like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Shaan, Mere Apne, and Khilona to name a few.

