Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha claims ‘wouldn’t associate with some people no matter what’ was not his statement: ‘Incorrectly attributed’

Sonakshi Sinha and her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal had a registered wedding and a grand reception on June 23, 2024. In the shared pictures and videos from the wedding, the actress' brothers Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha's alleged absence became a topic of discussion.

Even though Kussh said that he was present at the wedding, Luv recently shared that he chose not to attend the event. But a while ago, Luv tweeted and stated that the quote was being incorrectly attributed to him.

Luv Sinha says the matter is closed after making alleged comment against Zaheer Iqbal's dad

On July 2, Luv Sinha took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote a tweet. Refusing his previous comment 'wouldn’t associate with some people no matter what' regarding his alleged absence from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, he penned, "The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement, and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further."

'The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend,' reads Luv Sinha's previous comment

Previously, Luv Sinha told the Hindustan Times to give him a day or two, mentioning that he would address all inquiries if he chose to do so regarding his alleged absence from his sister's wedding.

Today, July 2, Luv addressed the ongoing matter and confirmed his stance on not attending the wedding. But later he said that it was not his quote as mentioned above.

He wrote, "The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend and would not associate with certain people, no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team."

Earlier, he noted in another tweet that news stories are carefully crafted focusing on his family business. He stated that there was no mention of the groom's father's connections to a politician, whose ED inquiries had reportedly been resolved quietly. Additionally, there was no mention of the groom's father's time spent in Dubai as well.

