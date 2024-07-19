Are jeans business casual? Get answers from 5 Bollywood celebs ft Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif

Business casual combines work and relaxed styles making it ideal for modern offices. It's not as stuffy as old-school business wear but still looks sharp and professional. Shirts with collars, dress slacks, and skirts all fit this style. But many people wonder: Are Jeans Business Casual?

If you're curious about wearing jeans as part of a business casual outfit, the answer is yes—in some cases! Jeans can work for business casual in certain settings, but it boils down to the specific workplace and its dress rules.

If you are looking to style jeans for business casual occasions, Bollywood celebrities offer fantastic inspiration. Here are 5 Bollywood stars who mastered the art of combining jeans with business casual attire.

5 ideas on how to style jeans as Business casual

Jeans with blazer

If you want to pick business casual attire which is also office-appropriate, take a leaf from Alia Bhatt’s book. Go for a blazer in shades of black, navy, or gray that adds a professional touch, and choose dark or well-fitted jeans to maintain a polished appearance.

For a simple base, you can pick a white or black tank top to balance out the blazer. You can pair it with close-toe shoes such as loafers, ballet flats, or low heels to complete the look. Keep accessories minimal as it will work well.

Denim on denim look

The denim-on-denim look, also known as the Canadian Tuxedo, can work well for a business casual outfit if styled correctly like Katrina Kaif. Opt for a blazer and blue jeans in different washes or tones of denim. For instance, pair a light-wash blazer with darker jeans to create contrast.

Advertisement

Choose a well-fitted structured blazer to add a touch of professionalism. Underneath the blazer, you can pick a crisp white button-down shirt or neat blouse underneath and ensure it’s neatly tucked. Finish it with ankle boots or pumps.

Pinstriped oversized blazer with denim jeans

Pinstripes has a long association with authority and professionalism and has carried through to modern fashion. If you also want to add pinstripes to your look, draw inspiration from Deepika Padukone. Choose a pinstriped oversized blazer that is well-tailored but has a relaxed fit. Go for colors like navy or gray.

You can pick jeans in slim or straight leg cut. To build the focus on the blazer, underneath you may wear a fitted blouse or button-down shirt in singular hue only. Carry the outfit with pumps, wedges, flats, espadrilles, strapless sandals, mules, low heels, loafers, or ankle boots.

White buttoned shirt and a denim jeans outfit

Advertisement

A white-styled shirt and denim jeans like Samantha's can go a long way in creating business casual clothing. Select a properly fitted white button-down collared shirt in crisp material and then team it with straight-leg or skinny jeans.

For outerwear, you can add a tailored blazer in gray, navy, or black, or a structured cardigan for a more professional touch. Keep accessories simple yet subtle like a simple watch, minimalistic jewelry, or a sleek belt.

A blazer with a bralette top and jeans

If you want something chic, and modern that straddles the line between casual and edgy, Sonakshi’s look is for you. Go for a classic black blazer in navy or blue. Select a bralette that complements the blazer-something simple and elegant and coordinate the color of the blazer with the bralette. Choose well-fitted, high-waisted jeans. Finish your look with sleek heels, ankle boots, or mules. Opt for a sleek clutch with a blazer.

Advertisement

So, this is the answer to your question about whether jeans are business casual. Blouses, skirts that reach the knee, or even jeans can be elements of business casual attire if you pick the right type and match them with work-appropriate items.

It makes sense to stick to your workplace's dress code policy and what fits the social or company setting. If you keep these basic tips in mind, you can wear jeans with confidence while still looking sharp and work-ready.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday in rib knit Jacquemus dress worth Rs 70,660 proves that black is timeless, versatile and always in style