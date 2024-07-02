Bollywood Newswrap, July 2: New updates on Salman Khan firing case; Shah Rukh Khan to be honored by Locarno Film Festival and more

On July 2, 2024, several exciting entertainment news took place in the film industry. While we await the next day, let's revisit today's headlines, including new updates on the Salman Khan firing case, Shah Rukh Khan to be honored by the Locarno Film Festival, and more.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 2, 2024

1. New updates on Salman Khan firing case

In the new development of the Salman Khan firing case, ANI reported that the Navi Mumbai police revealed that the accused from Lawrence Bishnoi Gang were preparing to buy AK-47 rifles, AK-92 rifles, and M-16 rifles from Pakistan and the Zigana pistol, by which they assassinated the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Meanwhile, India TV reported that the police chargesheet mentioned that Bishnoi's gang had announced a contract of Rs 25 lakh to kill the actor.

2. Shah Rukh Khan to be honored by Locarno Film Festival

According to Variety, Shah Rukh Khan will be honored with the Locarno Film Festival’s career achievement award, the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism at Piazza Grande on Saturday evening, August 10, during Locarno77. Apart from this, Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2002, will also be screened.

3. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pool date

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi Sinha gave a peek into her pool date with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal. In the snaps, the newlyweds can seen taking selfies and enjoying juices with the scenic sunset behind.

4. Luv Sinha reacts after making alleged comment against Zaheer Iqbal's dad

Refusing his previous comment 'wouldn’t associate with some people no matter what' regarding his alleged absence from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, Luv Sinha wrote, "The quote that is being incorrectly attributed to me is not my statement, and was written in an article by a senior journalist. The matter is now closed, and I will not be commenting on it any further."

5. Adele, Drake, Lana Del Rey are likely to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

According to the India Today report, Hollywood singers Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey might visit India to perform at the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The discussions and negotiations are currently underway to secure the dates of these artists.

