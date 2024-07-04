7 Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies that made them megastars

Over the past century, the Indian film industry has seen the rise of several actors who ended up becoming megastars. Among them are actor Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha who are regraded as the mahanayak of the entertainment industry. While both the actors have a rich filmography, there are also some Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies in which the duo shared the screen together.

From Bombay to Goa to Dostana and Kaala Patthar, the duo has starred in some of the iconic movies of yesteryear. In this article, we take a look at the handful of films that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha in key roles.

Here are 7 Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies to watch:

1. Bombay to Goa

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Aruna Irani, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood, Anwar Ali

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Director: S. Ramanathan

Release year: 1972

Genre: Action/Adventure/Comedy

Where to watch: Prime Video

Produced by Mehmood and N. C. Sippy, Bombay to Goa is one of the cult favorite Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies of all time. While the film itself was a super hit, the songs also topped the charts back then. For the uninitiated, the road comedy film is a remake of a 1966 hit Tamil film, Madras to Pondicherry.

2. Shaan

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Release year: 1980

Genre: Action/Adventure

Where to watch: Prime Video

After the success of Sholay, the filmmaker tried his luck again with Shaan. Pitched as the most expensive Indian film made until then, the movie showcases how two brothers go after an international mafia who killed their cop brother. They are later joined by another man seeking revenge on the gangster. Interestingly, the character of Shakaal was inspired by the fictional villain in the James Bond film series.

3. Raaste Ka Patthar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Laxmi Chhaya

IMDB Rating: 5.1/10

Director: Mukul Dutt

Release year: 1972

Genre: Drama/Romance

Where to watch: Zee5

Loosely based on the 1960 movie The Apartment, Raaste Ka Patthar showcases a bachelor who allows his seniors to use his apartment for their engagement. But he is later left heartbroken when he discovers the woman he loves is in a relationship with his boss.

4. Parwana

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Navin Nischol, Yogeeta Bali, Om Prakash

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Director: Jyoti Swaroop

Release year: 1971

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Where to watch: YouTube

Parwana is the first movie in which Amitabh Bachchan plays his debut negative, who turns into a murderer after being infatuated with the love of a woman. Meanwhile, Shatrughan Sinha is seen making a special appearance as a Public Prosecutor.

5. Dostana

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Amrish Puri, Helen, Pran

IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

Director: Raj Khosla

Release year: 1980

Genre: Action/Crime/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

Next up in this list of best Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies is this one by Raj Khosla. As the name suggests, Dostana is about two best friends who fall in love with the same girl. An evil man learns about this and tries to stir them up, making them each other’s rivals. But eventually, the men rekindle their friendship and get rid of the criminal together.

6. Yaar Meri Zindagi

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sharada, Sudha Chandran

IMDB Rating: 4.5/10

Director: Ashok Gupta

Release year: 2008

Genre: Drama/Musical

Where to watch: YouTube

Another popular Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movie is Yaar Meri Zindagi. In the entertainer, the two celebs play the role of best buds who can do anything for each other. But after one becomes Thakur Vikram Singh and the other chooses to be a doctor by profession, things turn ugly between them, turning them into foes.

7. Kaala Patthar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Director: Yash Chopra

Release year: 1979

Genre: Action/Drama

Where to watch: Prime Video

Inspired by a true mining tragedy, the Chasnala mining disaster, Kaala Patthar showcases the undying determination and courage of people from all walks of life who came together and joined hands to fight the forces of nature collectively.

Another popular Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movie is Naseeb, directed by Manmohan Desai and written by Kader Khan. It also features Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Reena Roy, and Kim in the lead roles. The two stars also worked together in the 1972 Bengali romantic drama Jaban, directed by Palash Banerjee.

Did you enjoy this list of Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha movies? For more such interesting content on the Indian film industry, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

