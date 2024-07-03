Richa Chadha loves Sonakshi Sinha's 'expression of pure joy' after her registered wedding with Zaheer Iqbal; 'Won my heart'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered wedding on June 23 in the presence of their family members and close friends. On the same day, their wedding reception was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. After the wedding, the couple shared their adorable pictures and received a lot of love from industry friends.

Today, July 3, Richa Chadha shared a clip from Sonakshi's registered wedding and poured her love into the newlyweds.

Richa Chadha can't stop gushing over Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's registered wedding

A while ago, mom-to-be Richa Chadha took to her Instagram Stories and shared a peek into Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's registered wedding.

In the clip, we can see Sonakshi beaming with happiness right after pasting her thumbprint on the registered paper. On the other hand, Zaheer hugs her as their 7 years of relationship finally had a beautiful climax.

Sharing the clip, Richa who absolutely loved the wedding, wrote, "I love this expression of pure joy on @aslisona ! Won my heart and how!"

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's pool date

Taking to her Instagram Story on July 2, Sonakshi Sinha shared a clip with her husband Zaheer Iqbal. In the few-second clip, the couple can be seen having a good time together by the poolside. Their feet are visible as the video captures the scenic surroundings. Sharing the clip, Sonakshi tagged Zaheer and added a red heart.

She also shared a selfie with her husband, holding a glass of juice, and penned, "Beautiful sunsets (red heart)." The actress further shared one more picture with her husband as they enjoyed their pool date.

Sharing beautiful pictures from their registered wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer had earlier penned an emotional message thanking everyone, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Meanwhile, the couple's grand wedding reception was attended by Rekha, Salman Khan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Kajol, Tabu, and others.

