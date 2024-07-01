Shatrughan Sinha enjoys watching Anushka Sharma’s ‘hero’ Virat Kohli in T20 WC final amid hospitalization reports; ‘Away from controversy…’

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha attended his daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding to Zaheer Iqbal on June 23. Just recently it was reported that he had been hospitalized days after the ceremony. However, it looks like Sinha is completely fine as he shared new pictures of himself enjoying the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa.

In his note, Shatrughan Sinha showered praise on the Indian team including Anushka Sharma’s husband, Virat Kohli. He also said that he was away from the controversy created by social media.

Shatrughan Sinha shares his experience of watching India win the T20 World Cup trophy

Today, July 1, Shatrughan Sinha took to X (Twitter) and penned a long note about enjoying the World Cup final. In the pictures posted by him, he was seen sitting along with his friends as well as wife Poonam Sinha while watching the match, that was played on June 29, on the television screen.

He wrote, “Away from the 'controversy & confusion' created by some of our good friends from the social media/Youtubers. The fact is enjoying with best of our family members, brothers & dear friends. Enjoying the most talked about International Cricket match between #SouthAfrica & #India.”

Giving a special mention to Virat Kohli and the other players of the Indian cricket team, Shatru ji expressed, “Also great to watch the 'hero' of not only our dear #AnushkaSharma but also the hero of the nation #ViratKohli. It was a treat watching great performances of #JaspritBumrah #HardikPandya #SuryaKumarYadav & of course everyone's favorite the one, & perhaps the only one #RohitSharma.”

Advertisement

Talking about Virat and Rohit’s retirement, the actor added, “Kudos & Cheers to our boys in blue for this magnificent win. Both stalwarts #ViratKohli & #RohitSharma taking a bold & beautiful decision at the right time of retiring from T20s on a High note & paving the way for the next generation is truly a fantastic encouragement indeed!”

He concluded, “It was a most thrilling, exciting & entertaining match & we must give full credit to Team South Africa also for their most committed performance. God Bless! Jai Hind!”

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha says ‘Spot on’ as she reacts to post praising her ‘modern’ wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Did her parents not approve?’