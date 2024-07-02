Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha confirms skipping her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal: ‘Would not associate with some people’

Actress Sonakshi Sinha married her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. The intimate wedding was attended by her close friends and family members. However, despite this, numerous videos and pictures from their wedding have garnered significant attention online, largely due to the absence of her brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, sparking online discussion. Now, Luv Sinha has finally responded to this and confirmed his decision to skip the wedding. Read on to find out why.

Luv Sinha confirms skipping sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

When questioned about his absence, Luv Sinha told the Hindustan Times to give him a day or two, mentioning that he would address all inquiries if he chose to do so.

Now, taking to Twitter, Luv Sinha finally addressed the ongoing matter and confirmed his stance on not attending the wedding.

He wrote, 'The reasons are very clear as to why I didn’t attend and would not associate with certain people, no matter what. I’m glad a member of the media did their research instead of relying on creative stories being put out by a PR team".

Earlier he also mentioned in another tweet that the news stories were carefully curated, focusing on his family business. He noted that there was no mention of the groom's father's connections to a politician, whose ED inquiries had reportedly been resolved quietly. Additionally, there was no mention of the groom's father's time spent in Dubai.

Notably, at Sonakshi's wedding, Huma Qureshi's brother and actor Saqib Saleem took on the role of a supportive brother. In a video circulating online, Sonakshi was seen walking towards her husband under a traditional 'Phoolon ki chaadar', held by her friends and Saqib.

Luv Sinha addresses 'online campaign' against him for not attending Sonakshi's wedding

On June 30, Luv Sinha took to his Instagram to explain his reported absence from his sister Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to Zaheer Iqbal. Responding to critics, he stated that any online efforts against him did not affect his priority for family.

He wrote, "The reason for my decision not to attend. Trying to run an online campaign against me based on false assumptions won't alter the fact that my family will always be my top priority.

Kussh Sinha confirms he was present at the wedding

According to News18, Kussh Sinha dismissed assertions about his absence from the wedding. He attributed the spread of "inaccurate information" to an article from a prominent website citing an unnamed source.

Stating that it was a sensitive period for the family, Kussh expressed his preference for staying out of the public eye. He emphasized that while he might not have been as prominently featured as other guests, he affirmed, "I am a private person, and just because I am not often seen doesn't mean I wasn't present."

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, after dating for seven years, married on June 23. Following their registered wedding, they hosted a grand reception attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kajol, Tabu, Huma Qureshi with her brother Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari with her fiancé Siddharth, and others.

After their marriage was officially registered, Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, expressed his joy. He remarked that every father eagerly awaits the moment when his daughter is married to the chosen groom. He added that Sonakshi appears happiest with Zaheer and also blessed them.

