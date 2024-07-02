WATCH: Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal click selfie as they enjoy 'beautiful sunsets'; spend quality time by poolside

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal had a registered wedding on June 23. On the same day, their wedding reception was graced by several Bollywood celebrities. The couple shared pictures and videos of their special day on their social media accounts.

Today, July 2, Sonakshi gave a sneak peek into her new life with her husband as the couple enjoys time together by the poolside.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal spend quality time together after marriage

Taking to her Instagram Story a while ago, Sonakshi Sinha shared a clip featuring Zaheer Iqbal. In the few-second clip, we see the couple having a good time together by the poolside. Their feet are visible as the video captures the scenic surroundings. Sharing the clip, Sonakshi tagged Zaheer and added a red heart.

She also shared a selfie with her husband, holding a glass of juice, and penned, "Beautiful sunsets (red heart)."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal officially announce their reunion with adorable post

After their wedding, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram handles to announce their union. Sharing love-filled pictures from their wedding ceremony, they also penned a heartfelt message.

In the first photo, Zaheer can be seen kissing Sonakshi’s hand, and the second is a collage of them registering their marriage. In the picture, Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha, stands with his daughter as Zaheer signs the papers. The final picture showed a beautiful moment between the newlyweds as they held each other close.

Sharing the pictures, the newlyweds penned, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Shatrughan Sinah expresses gratitude for wishes to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

On July 2, a while back, Shatrughan Sinha took to his X (formerly Twitter) and penned a thank you note on behalf of his family for the blessings and congratulatory messages to the 'made for each other' couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. He also gave a special mention to the likes of veteran politician Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha, and renowned journalist Ravish Kumar.

