Salman Khan hugs new bride Sonakshi Sinha, greets Zaheer Iqbal at their wedding reception in UNSEEN video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on June 23, 2024. Following their wedding, the newlyweds hosted a star-studded reception for industry friends and family. Among the guests was Salman Khan, her co-star from Dabangg. A video from the reception, showing Salman congratulating the bride and groom, is now viral on social media.

Salman Khan shares a warm hug with Sonakshi Sinha during her wedding reception

A video from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's star-studded wedding reception is currently going viral on social media. In the video, her Dabangg co-star shares a warm hug with the bride and congratulates the groom, Zaheer Iqbal, on their wedding. The heartwarming video has captivated viewers, and it's hard to look away.

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, culminating their seven-year relationship. The wedding ceremony was graced by her parents, Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, and other family members, along with close friends Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more. The star-studded wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Richa Chaddha, and many others.

Salman Khan on the work front

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for his upcoming highly anticipated project, Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Khan as the female lead in the film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The makers have been building excitement by sharing sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the movie.

According to a new report by Mid-Day, it was suggested that the first schedule of the film’s shooting might have concluded on July 1. The report mentioned that the mass entertainer wrapped up with a significant action sequence featuring Khan and his co-star Prateik Babbar at the Chitrakoot Grounds. It was reported that the sequence, supposedly filmed at the Taj Lands End in Bandra, included a plane and 'a specially created exterior set'.

Sikandar is scheduled to release in theaters on Eid 2025.

