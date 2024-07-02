WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal were ‘unaffected’ by speculations; friend reveals mantras amalgamating with azaan was ‘holy’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are the newly married couple in Bollywood. These two grabbed all the eyeballs with their simple yet one of the most talked-about weddings of the year till now. Be it getting married in their house to donning simple attires to having a sweet mix of both Hindu and Islam cultures, it is definitely one of the most beautiful unions. Today, after almost a week of these two getting hitched, their good friend Prachi Mishra shared a lovely video and what stole hearts was the caption.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s friend shares video from their wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle, Prachi Mishra shared a video featuring some glimpses from Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding and reception. The video begins with their registered marriage in their home where the bride gets emotional after signing the marriage papers. The video then proceeds with visuals of the newlyweds breaking the dance floor at their reception.

In the caption, Prachi praised the couple for the simple invite in the form of a voice message and a video call and called it quite personal. She also revealed how they were all ‘ladke wale’ a day before the wedding and during the rituals, they switched sides and became ‘ladki wale’. She further praised the ‘blockbuster Jodi’ and stated that they were unaffected by the speculations from the media.

She concluded by writing, “The marriage began with a civil ceremony followed by the Hindu custom of Kanyadan (bride’s parents giving away their daughter to the groom). This essential ceremony became even more holy when the chanting of the mantras divinely amalgamated with the sound of the Azaan from the mosque.”

Check it out:

Sonakshi Sinha’s work front

Sonakshi Sinha is all set for the release of her movie Kakuda which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. The first look of the film is out and fans have loved it. Many are eagerly waiting to see her in the horror comedy.

Apart from this, Heeramandi season 2 has been announced. Although the confirmation of the cast is still awaited, we are sure fans would love to see her step in the shoes of Fareedan again.

