Shilpa Shetty admits richer men than Raj Kundra proposed; responds to trolls claiming she married for money

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood. Whether it's her fitness regimen or her fashion choices, everything she does makes a statement and garners attention from her fans. However, one aspect that consistently attracts all the eyeballs is her married life with her husband, Raj Kundra.

It has often been alleged that the Sukhee actress married the businessman for his money. While the 48-year-old actress previously never really addressed these trolls in the past, she recently opened up about them in an interview.

Shilpa Shetty has a powerful reply to trolls claiming she married Raj Kundra for money

Shilpa Shetty recently addressed the long-standing comments about her marrying Raj Kundra for money in an interview with Zoom. While discussing the notion that women marry for financial reasons, the actress spoke about her own experience. Shilpa revealed that when she married Raj, he was listed as the 108th richest British Indian on Google. She acknowledged that this was great but added, "I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything."

The Indian Police Force actress explained that a successful woman does not seek money in her partner. She clarified that although Raj was wealthy, money was never the deciding factor in her life. Shilpa also mentioned that there were individuals richer than Raj who were trying to woo her at that time, but money has never been the determining factor in her life for anything.

She reiterated that even though Raj was richer, money was never the deciding factor in her life. The actress concluded by stating, "And, by the way, there were richer people than him who were wooing me at the time. But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything."

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s web show Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. While Raj Kundra also made his acting debut with UT69 which was loosely based on his life.

