Shilpa Shetty reveals she was never counted in top 10 actors: 'Today I'm doing the biggest series...'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra made her acting debut in 1993 in the film Baazigar alongside Shah Rukh Khan and since then she has been widely known for not just her acting skills but also her dancing skills. Interestingly, as it is Shilpa's thirtieth year in the Hindi film industry, she reflects on her acting journey.

Shilpa Shetty acknowledges not being in the top 10 actresses

In a recent interview with ETimes, Shilpa Shetty Kundra talked about the "poetic justice of life". She recalls how she was never counted amongst the top ten actors of her time. She goes on to attribute this to an apparent lack of opportunities back then. But as times have changed, she has nothing to complain about and counts all that's on her plate right now - right from a big series and films! She also acknowledged the fact that everyone has their journey, how she has carved a niche for herself on television and all of her performing well.

She shared, "I feel there is poetic justice of life, always. I was never in the top 10 actors (list). I may have received a lot of love and adulation but never counted in the top 10 actors - maybe lack of opportunity, or what, I don't know. Today, look at me! I am doing biggest series, I have just finished filming a movie, I am doing a multilingual film, and I have nothing to complain about today. We all have our journey, I have carved a niche on TV, my brands are doing well."

Shilpa's views on a movie on husband Raj Kundra

Reportedly, there have been rumors that a movie is being made about Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra, and the time he spent in jail. In fact, the buzz is such that Kundra will not only produce it but also act in it. When asked about it, Shilpa said, "It's not my place to say anything."

Moreover, during the conversation, the actress also shared her daily routine. She said that because both her kids are school-going, her days are pretty hectic and so she's trying to fit in most of the things in a day. So, being overworked, Shilpa said "It is anything but exciting".

Shilpa Shetty on the work front

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in the action-comedy film Nikamma directed by Sabbir Khan. She will be next seen in Sukhee with Amid Sadh, and Kusha Kapila, among others. In the film, the 48-year-old actress will be seen portraying the role of a Punjabi housewife who goes to Delhi with her friends to attend her school reunion after 2 decades.