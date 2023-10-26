EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra recalls how he kept his hope intact in jail amid separation rumors with Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra, a well-known businessman and the spouse of the famous actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, is gearing up for his acting debut in the upcoming film titled UT 69. This satirical drama is reportedly inspired by Kundra's own life experiences while he was in jail and is scheduled to be released in theaters this November. Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra opened up on the separation rumors with Shilpa Shetty during his time in jail and recalled the one conversation with her that gave him the strength to be with each other. He also revealed how he has turned into a religious man now.

Raj Kundra addresses the separation rumors with Shilpa Shetty during his time in jail

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra opened up on the separation rumors with wife-actress Shilpa Shetty during his time in jail and recalled the one conversation he had with her that provided him with the strength to hold on to each other and deal with the difficult times. Raj revealed that the “rumors never stopped” while he patiently waited for it to end. He also revealed that he never thought that he would have to wait so long to get out of jail.

He further mentioned that during the 63 days he spent in jail, it felt like a lot was happening every day. When he was outside, everything was fine. But when he was in jail, it seemed like people he didn't even know, strangers, were all attacking him out of nowhere. It felt like the entire world had turned against him all of a sudden. He said, “it hit me like a ton of bricks.” So, both he and Shilpa had to deal with the situation.

He spoke about how Shilpa helped him to keep his hope intact in jail. He said, “She just said one line to me and I always remember that, like I said I was borderline atheist but she was a big Sai believer. She said, ‘Raj, have faith inside. Shraddha Saburi.’ I said I’m sleeping next to a picture of Sai and he didn’t seem very happy with me because I used to see that Sai was looking at me very angrily and I used to keep looking at it, I would talk to this Sai Baba murti, the photo and say, ‘aapki beti hai, badi Sai bhakt hai, uspe toh daya khao (laughs) (She's your daughter and is also a devoted follower of Sai, show some mercy upon her at least)', I said, ‘I’m borderline atheist, I know you don’t like me for whatever reason.’ I kept talking, there was no one else to talk to. I was told I can’t talk to anyone, nobody can talk to me, so I used to talk to this photo.” He revealed that afterwards he became a Sai bhakt and began engaging in prayer and having conversations with himself and his inner self. This spiritual journey changed him to some extent. He added, “Maybe I had to go inside to become a bit of a God-fearing person.”

About UT69

Raj Kundra is currently gearing up for the release of his film UT69. The film's makers recently released its trailer, which begins with a breaking news report about Raj Kundra's 2021 arrest. Raj, who is stepping into acting for the first time with this movie, goes through a major change in how he's perceived, moving away from just being known as Shilpa Shetty's husband or a former Bigg Boss contestant. In the trailer, we see Raj facing a tough challenge as he deals with constant teasing from fellow inmates and even law enforcement officers while he's in prison.

UT 69 is all set to hit the silver screen on November 3, this year.

