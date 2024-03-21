WATCH: First glimpse of Shoojit Sircar's untitled film starring Abhishek Bachchan out

Shoojit Sircar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the industry. National Award-winning director has directed several super-hit films to date. Following the success of Sardar Udham, which garnered global acclaim and earned five National Awards in 2023, Shoojit recently announced his next project, which will be released in 2024. Additionally, the filmmaker revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role. The first look for the same has been unveiled today, March 21.

First look of Abhishek Bachchan's untitled film directed by Shoojit Sircar out

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared the first glimpse of his next untitled film directed by Shoojit Sircar. In the video, the actor can be seen talking to his phone while walking on a road.

The official handle of Films Rising Sun shared the video as well and gave a sneak peek into what the film is about. Their caption read, "Shoojit Sircar’s next is a heartwarming tale about ‘celebration of life’ in its everyday ordinary chaos! It is an emotional journey with an entertaining narrative about a father and daughter who rekindle their precious bond while they navigate through life’s challenges."

The note further read, "Shoojit’s films have always carried a legacy that is a cherished collection of moments that remind us to laugh, cry, fall in love and express all that’s within. His next compels us to discover the true value of life’s fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one."

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Sircar revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role in the yet-to-be-titled theatrical release.

He said, "It's another emotional, slice-of-life film. My stories are always related to life, and they have humor in them. I have always tried to experiment with different genres, keeping the journey of life as the main theme. I am collaborating with Abhishek Bachchan for my next film. I will take you on a mundane, ordinary man's journey."

Speaking about the project in a recent interview with a leading portal, Sircar expressed his commitment to connecting with audiences worldwide, stating, "I intend to reach out to audiences all over the world through all my films. My next is also made with the same intent. It will take you into an ordinary man's life and his extraordinary journey and make you smile with him."

Abhishek Bachchan's work front

On the professional front, Abhishek was last seen in R. Balki's sports drama Ghoomer in 2023. The film, also starring Saiyami Kher, follows the story of a cricket prodigy who achieves success despite losing an arm. It met with positive reviews and was a moderate commercial success.

