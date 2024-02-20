Showtime's Emraan Hashmi on how nepotism word became 'mob-like bandwagon': 'People didn’t even know what the word meant'

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most talented actors in the film industry. He did several successful films and was recently seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of the web series Showtime which is backed by Karan Johar. The series is set to explore behind-the-scenes of the film industry and also a bit of nepotism. During a recent interview, the actor opened up about the word nepotism and added that most people did not even know what it meant.

Emraan Hashmi says nepotism became a mob-like bandwagon

During an exclusive interview with the Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi candidly spoke about the word nepotism. He said that people hopped onto the word nepotism without fully understanding its meaning.

The actor shared, “I believe there’s a certain communion also in hate-mongering. There’s a sense of belonging in everyone jumping on a mob-like bandwagon to bring down something. There’s a kind of intoxication in that. There’s a classic case of that in the nepotism debate. When it was first spoken on Koffee with Karan, most people didn’t even know what the word meant."

He said after that people started looking it up and it soon became a thing that trended. People jumped on it and gave their own opinions when it probably wasn’t even their own opinion. "They cumulatively saw what was out there in the environment and started jumping on it,” Emraan explained.

Advertisement

About Showtime

A few days ago, Karan Johar shared the trailer of his upcoming web series Showtime. The video opens with Emraan Hashmi telling Mouni Roy that he has been working very hard to take the studio to the top but did not get anything as a reward. Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer who decided to produce great content to maintain his position on top. In one of the scenes in the trailer, he also takes a dig at nepotism and says, "Every outsider wants to be an insider.”

Showtime is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. It has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. The series features a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. The show is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Showtime: Emraan Hashmi gives sneak peek into storyline; says series will 'reveal a lot about our industry'