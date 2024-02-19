Showtime: Emraan Hashmi gives sneak peek into storyline; says series will 'reveal a lot about our industry'

Showtime is one of the most anticipated web series of 2024, backed by Karan Johar. The series stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. A few days ago, the trailer of the series was released and it doubled up the excitement. Now, in a new interview, Emraan gave a sneak peek into the storyline of Showtime.

Emraan Hashmi says Showtime will reveal a lot about film industry

During an interview with ANI, Emraan Hashmi spoke about the trailer of Showtime and also gave a peek into the storyline. He said, "The trailer gives people an idea of the world we have created of contemporary Bollywood and this web series will reveal a lot about our industry.”

Giving more details about the story of Showtime, the actor further added, “When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors. Now on whom is it based in real, you will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way.”

Advertisement

About Showtime trailer

A few days ago, Karan Johar shared the trailer of his upcoming web series Showtime. The video opens with Emraan Hashmi telling Mouni Roy that he has been working very hard to take the studio to the top but did not get anything as a reward. The reporter played by Mahima Makwana can be heard discussing topics like nepotism on television.

Emraan is seen playing the role of an influential film producer who decided to produce great content to maintain his position on top. In one of the scenes in the trailer, he also takes a dig at nepotism and says, "Every outsider wants to be an insider.”

The trailer also focuses on Naseeruddin Shah saying, "Iss studio meri jaan hai" and also adds that no one can snatch it away from him. Sharing the trailer, Karan penned, "Cinemas aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema! #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

More about Showtime

Showtime is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8, 2024. It has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar while Sumit Roy has created it. The series features a stellar cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Badshah, Vijay Raaz, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Lara Chandani and others. The show is backed by Dharmatic, which is the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Showtime Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy starrer series narrates story of 'cinema aur pardein ke peeche ka cinema'