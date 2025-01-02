Shraddha Kapoor gives 'perfect start to 2025' by hitting gym, petting her dogs, and enjoying family time; see beautiful PICS

Shraddha Kapoor keeps dropping glimpses of her day on social media for her fans. While some of the captions are well-thought of, her fans are in awe of how she does things like normal people, despite being an accomplished actress. On the first day of 2025, the diva took to her social media handle and shared how she started the year perfectly. Evidently, the actress hit the gym, petted her dogs, and enjoyed family time. Check it out!

On January 1, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared four images that perfectly described how her first day of the new year went by. The first photo was a selfie of the Teen Patti debutant from the gym. It was followed by an image of soaked dry fruits and blueberries which she probably had first thing in the morning. The third one showcased several colorful flowers lined together while in the fourth picture, she cuddled with her two pet dogs. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “Perfect start to 2025.”

Take a look:

Soon after, her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor also took to his social media handle and dropped an adorable family picture which was probably taken at a restaurant. Apart from the Kapoor siblings, the image also featured Priyaank Sharma, Padmini Kolhapure, Tejaswini Kolhapure Saraswat, and many others. Captioning the picture, Sid expressed, “2024 was intense and beautiful both, bringing a lotta Love , Peace and Positivity for everyone. Happy New Year all.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier this month, the Stree 2 actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures offering a peek into the birthday celebration of her brother, Siddhant. In an old interview with Pinkvilla, he spoke about his bond with his sister and stated that they are like best friends. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he exclusively told us that as kids they were inseparable.

“Basically, she was my brother and I was her sister. She used to play He-Man with me, while I used to play her games with her. We have a very special bond, and are like best friends,” Siddhant divulged. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor CONFIRMS she's in a relationship, 'I really love spending time with my partner'; says THIS on wedding