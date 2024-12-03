Shraddha Kapoor posts July 2024 dump from brother Siddhanth’s birthday celebration and it's all about posing, pouting and flexing; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor is a pro with her social media game as she keeps it real. She is often seen sharing her personal and professional updates with her fans and followers. While the countdown for year-end has already started, the Stree 2 actress looked back at her July 2024 which was filled with fun and frolic with her friends and family.

On December 3, Shraddha Kapoor posted a photo dump encapsulating her memories from the month of July passed by. A slide of nearly eight posts began with the actress’ solo picture posing while resting her hand on the table, followed by an endearing picture with her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor. The duo was seen standing against the backdrop of a lake.

The post concluded with a couple of pictures featuring her friends, then a picture featuring the Stree 2 actress lying on the ground enjoying a bright sunny day looking away from the camera. In the next picture, Shraddha and her brother flaunted their matching bands. The post concluded with a couple of solo selfies of the actress with no make-up look.

"July’24 (is baar upload ho ja theek se) videos stories mein dekhna," she wrote in the caption as she posted after deleting her initial post.

Reacting to the post, Shraddha’s loving brother commented, "The most magical times with you my lovely sister" to which the actress replied, "what a way to celebrate your buddddayyyy." Tamannaah Bhatia commented, "Just cutie thingssss" and Kapoor stated, "says patootie pie"

In addition to this, several fans also dropped their amusing comments as one fan wrote, "Late aaye pr durust aaye hehehehehe" another fan stated, "omg i wasn't ready for this!!" while a third fan noted, "Your tea and band are always with you" and another user mentioned, "Dearest December Didi Doing Done Definitely"

Shraddha was last seen in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 alongside Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi in the key roles. The horror-comedy film received immense love from the cine-goers and emerged as one of the most successful movies of the year.

Going further, the actress is taking it slow and has yet not announced any new project.

